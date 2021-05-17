Former BofA Banker Sentenced to Prison

A former client relationship manager at Bank of America was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzling $1.5 million from a client company and using a portion of those funds to purchase luxury items.

Waqas Ali, 31, of Abington, was sentenced in Boston federal court this month to one year and one day in prison, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. He will also serve two years of supervised release, including one year of home confinement, and was ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution and forfeiture. Ali had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions.

According to the U.S. attorney’s statement, Ali was Bank of America’s client relationship manager for the company affected by the scheme. Ali opened a checking account in the name of the victim company without its knowledge or authorization, according to the statement, and fraudulently transferred over $1.5 million between September 2016 and July 2017 from the victim company’s accounts to a fraudulent account.

Ali used approximately $600,000 of the funds he fraudulently obtained to fund his lifestyle and pay for luxury items, according to the statement, including a Porsche SUV and retail items at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Christian Louboutin and Tag Heuer.