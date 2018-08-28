Freedom Credit Union to Merge with West Springfield Federal Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union of Springfield has agreed to merge with West Springfield Federal Credit Union. Pending regulatory and member approvals, the merger should be completed by the end of the year, Freedom Credit Union said in a statement.

Freedom Credit Union currently has $491 million in assets with 28,000 members who live, work or attend school in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin or Berkshire counties. West Springfield Federal Credit Union has almost 3,000 members and more than $29 million in assets.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to extend our products and services to West Springfield, an area where we do not have a branch but where many of our members live and work,” Glenn Welch, president and CEO of Freedom Credit Union, said in a statement.

“The additional products, services and opportunities available to both our members and the employees who serve them is a win-win proposition,” Ann Manchino, manager of West Springfield Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

Tags: Berkshire, Franklin, Freedom Credit Union, Hampden, Hampshire, Springfield, West Springfield Federal Credit Union