Gosia Tomaszewska Hired as Boston Saves Program Manager

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Office of Workforce Development today announced Gosia Tomaszewska has been hired as the program manager for Boston Saves, the city of Boston’s children’s savings account program.

Tomaszewska brings several years of experience managing and developing programs to encourage and assist individuals and families with saving and managing finances.

“In less than two years, Boston Saves has given hundreds of Boston families the resources to save for a brighter future,” said Walsh. “Programs like Boston Saves are essential to supporting working families here in Boston. Gosia’s commitment to financial literacy will allow us to build on our success, and I am pleased to welcome her to the Office of Workforce Development.”

“I am excited to play a part of a program that, at its heart, is about economic justice,” said Tomaszewska. “Boston Saves helps to level the field for Boston’s kids by making it easier for their families to save for their education. As both an asset-building professional and the parent of a child who will start kindergarten in Boston in 2019, I know Boston Saves is a worthwhile long-term investment in our kids and our city.”

Walsh launched Boston Saves in 2016 with the goal of helping families of Boston Public Schools (BPS) kindergartners save money for their children’s college or career training. Boston Saves provides each participating kindergartner with an account that is automatically seeded with $50. Using an online platform, families can also earn financial incentives for consistent saving and track all their savings for their child in one place. Participating schools host family events and classroom activities to promote saving as a fun, community-wide effort.

Recently, Tomaszewska has worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the Midas Collaborative and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay & Merrimack Valley on a variety of financial education programs, in addition to establishing external partnerships across sectors, and secured and managing a wide range of grants.

Her work with United Way of Massachusetts Bay & Merrimack Valley included efforts to develop Boston Builds Credit, a credit building program for Boston residents that was launched by Mayor Walsh in 2017.

Tomaszweska, a resident of Allston, has served on the Board of the Allston Brighton Community Development Corp. since 2012.

Boston Saves is currently available at the following Boston Public Schools:

Conley Elementary School

Roosevelt K-8

Harvard-Kent Elementary School

McKay K-8

Otis Elementary School

Winship Elementary School

West Zone Early Learning Center

Haynes Early Education Center

King K-8

Mattapan Early Elementary School

