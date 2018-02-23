Hernandez’s Fiancee Sues to Protect Assets of Home Sale

By The Associated Press | Feb 23, 2018
Aaron Hernandez House

FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, two members of the Massachusetts State Police walk toward the front door of the home of New England Patriot's NFL football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Mass. The home was sold in November 2017 to 23-year-old real estate investor Arif Khan for $1 million, about $300,000 lower than the asking price. (AP Photo/Erika Niedowski, File)

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée has sued the estates of three men the former New England Patriots player was charged with killing in an effort to ensure their daughter benefits from the sale of the ex-NFL star’s home.

The families of Odin Lloyd, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against Hernandez’s estate. Should they win, money from the mansion’s sale could be used to pay damages.

The Boston Herald reports that Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez’s suit filed on behalf of their 5-year-old daughter requests a trial to determine whether Aaron Hernandez’s declaration of homestead remains in effect.

The Massachusetts Homestead Act protects up to $500,000 of a property’s equity from creditors.

Hernandez was acquitted of killing Abreu and Furtado days before his prison suicide. His death erased his 2015 conviction in Lloyd’s killing.

Related articles:


Tags: ,


B&T Daily

Hernandez’s Fiancee Sues to Protect Assets of Home Sale

by The Associated Press time to read: 1 min
B&T Daily After a Successful 2017, Benoit Mizner Simon is an…
B&T Daily Baker Points to Antiquated Systems in Wake of R…
0