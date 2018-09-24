Hunneman Announces Leadership Changes

Stephen Prozinski has been named CEO and COO of NAI Hunneman, and will oversee the firm’s overall operations and property management division.

The Boston-based brokerage will also rebrand itself as Hunneman and unveiled a new website and technology upgrades. Peter Evans has been named executive vice president and managing principal, leading the urban advisory group.

The new streamlined website focuses on services, transaction histories and current listings. The firm recently launched a charitable program, Hunneman Cares, that’s been active in efforts such as park beautification and educational programs for students in the building trades.

“Culture is a key part of Hunneman and we believe in giving back to the communities where we work in and live,” Prozinski said. “We recently beautified neighborhood parks in Roxbury, and funded educational programs to train students in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other trades, as well as increase support for student internships. We take great pride in partnering with nonprofits and other local companies to strengthen the community. We look forward to continuing to grow this program in the future.”

Tags: Hunneman, NAI Hunneman, Peter Evans, Stephen Prozinski