Sartori Retires from EBSB Board

James G. Sartori, a member of the boards of directors at Meridian Bancorp and its subsidiary East Boston Savings Bank, has retired, according to a recent regulatory filing.

His retirement is in accordance with the bank’s bylaw provisions requiring retirement in the calendar year in which the director reaches age 75.

Sartori has served on the boards of directors since 2001. Previously, he was treasurer for over 37 years at Wilmington-based Bandwagon Inc., an importer and distributor company.

