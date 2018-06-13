Landlords, Property Manager Settle False Claim Allegations

Two landlords and a property manager of three Dorchester apartments resolved allegations they submitted false claims to the federal government after receiving impermissible excess rent payments from two low income tenants while participating in a federal housing subsidy program.

The landlords, Latchmin Nannan and David Nannan, and the property manager, Rhea Nannan, allegedly collected excess rent from two Section 8 tenants each month at various times between September 2006 and December 2015.

The settlement agreement requires the defendants to pay $57,000 to the United States. The tenant who filed the lawsuit will receive approximately $11,400 of the recovery in this case.

