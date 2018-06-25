Late Again? Lawmakers, Baker Tee Up Interim Budget

With the new fiscal year less than a week away and a budget vigil underway, the House Ways and Means is getting the week started by approving an interim budget to keep government running in the absence of an annual budget.

Most states already have budgets in place for fiscal 2019, which begins on July 1. But in Massachusetts, where Gov. Charlie Baker kicked off the latest budget cycle in January, budget negotiations are continuing behind closed doors. A six-member conference – four Democrats and two Republicans – are working on a spending plan that will top $41 billion.

Baker last week filed a $5 billion temporary budget to keep government operations running through July, a month when the governor is hoping lawmakers can get separation from the budget and take up some of his legislative priorities, such as a bill to address the opioid addiction crisis and his legislation to boost housing construction.

House Ways and Means Committee members were given until 10:15 a.m. to vote on an interim budget (H 4650), which could move through the Legislature during sessions planned for Monday.

Tags: Baker, budget, House Ways and Means Committee