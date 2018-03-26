Lowell Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

A Lowell man Friday was charged in federal court in Boston with masked and armed bank robbery.

Jason M. Nobles, 35, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of armed bank robbery. Nobles was detained pending a detention hearing.

According to the complaint, on Feb. 26, 2018, an individual, later identified as Nobles, entered a branch of the Santander Bank in Swansea, approached a teller’s station, brandished what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol, pointed the pistol at the bank’s tellers and demanded cash. The tellers handed Nobles cash from their drawers and Nobles fled the bank. A post robbery audit determined that Nobles took approximately $15,000.

Having witnessed Nobles depart the bank, run to a neighboring parking lot and leave the area in a gray Toyota SUV, the bank’s employees were able to provide law enforcement with a vehicle description and the physical description of the robber. Law enforcement across multiple towns worked together to locate the vehicle, stop it and detain the driver – Nobles – who matched the description of the robber given by the bank’s employees.

When law enforcement later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, they found a large sum of money and a black Sig Sauer semi-automatic pellet gun.

