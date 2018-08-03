MassDev Funds Affordable Housing in South End with $7.8M Bond

South 10 LLC, an affiliate of Related Beal, has received a $7.8 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment. The bond will help build 35 affordable housing units in Related Beal’s new development at 370-380 Harrison Ave. in the South End.

The entire development will have 273 mixed-use units, with 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking below the buildings.

“Our 370-380 Harrison Avenue development will provide much-needed affordable housing to the South End, and we are particularly thrilled to include these units on-site and create a true mixed-income community that benefits the entire neighborhood,” Kimberly Stamler, president of Related Beal, said in a statement.

