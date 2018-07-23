Moderna Completes Norwood Biotech Manufacturing Facility

Moderna Therapeutics has completed its new 200,000-square-foot biotech manufacturing facility on Upland Road in Norwood following a fast-tracked two-year construction schedule.

With nearly 200 employees, the 2-story facility located on a 28-acre parcel consolidates Moderna’s operations previously located in three properties in Cambridge.

The Norwood facility will be used to develop materials for preclinical studies and phase one and two clinical trials.

DPS Group was project architect and engineer of record, designing clinic manufacturing areas, drug substance suites, labs and warehouse space. TRIA was lab architect and interior designer. Other members of the project team included Wise Construction, Hereva Consultants, ValSource, Pare Corp., Kelly Engineering, Jenson Hughes and landlord Alexandria Real Estate.

Moderna signed a 15-year full building lease with then-owner Campanelli and TriGate Capital in 2016.

Tags: Campanelli, Moderna Therapeutics, Upland Road