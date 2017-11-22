Mortgage Rates Dip Slightly

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) announced the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropping slightly after last week’s jump today.

Highlights from the Primary Mortgage Market Survey:

3 0-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.92 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Nov. 22, 2017, down from last week when it averaged 3.95 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.03 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.32 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.31 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.25 percent.