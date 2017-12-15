NAR Warns Members About Net Neutrality Rollback

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) warned its members that yesterday’s rollback of the net neutrality rules could put real estate agencies and other small businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

“The move allows internet service providers to restrict the content its consumers see and implement pay-to-play policies, giving priority to content providers who pay a fee,” the statement read. “For small-business owners, such as real estate agents and indie brokers, that could severely cripple their ability to reach a wider audience online.”

The NAR formally opposed the move by the Federal Communications Commission in formal comments submitted in July and will fight to have them reinstated.

“The FCC’s rollback of the Open Internet Order will mean higher costs and slower service for millions of American consumers and businesses,” Elizabeth Mendenhall, president of the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement Thursday. “Realtors have strong concerns about what that might mean for the way consumers search for homes online and real estate is transacted.”

