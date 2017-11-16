Nauset Construction Wraps Up Luxury Apartments

Nauset Construction is applying the finishing touches to Hancock Estates, an 88-unit luxury apartment development in Chestnut Hill.

Designed by The Architectural Team, the single-building complex is comprised of 34 one-bedroom and 54 two-bedroom apartments, with 135 covered parking spaces.

Interior amenities include a hospitality suite that can be reserved for use by friends and family of the residents, a fitness center with yoga space, theater/gaming room, private activity room, Internet café, business center and a resident lounge. Exterior amenities include a small children’s playground, a putting green, a dog run and self-service dog wash room, a community garden with raised planting beds, a barbecue area, a bocce court, an exterior patio space and a fire pit.

The property is surrounded by 20 acres of protected conservation land, deeded to the town in perpetuity. The open space connects with the existing 20-acre Sawmill Brook Conservation Area and the 5-acre Bald Pate Meadow Conservation Area.

Tags: Hancock Estates, Nauset Construction, The Architectural Team