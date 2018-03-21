New England Teamsters FCU Opens Branch in Charlestown

New England Teamsters Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of a new full-service branch in Charlestown yesterday.

In addition to the new branch, located at the Teamsters Local 25 Union Hall at 544 Main St., NETFCU also has full-service branches in Arlington and Worcester, as well as service centers in locations throughout New England.

The credit union had assets totaling $75.76 million and provides banking services to more than 6,000 members, as of June 30, 2017. Founded in 1903, Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters union in New England, representing more than 11,500 workers covering a diverse range of industries.

