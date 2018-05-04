A New High Water Mark in Fort Point?

A boutique luxury condominium building recently completed in Boston’s Fort Point, is raising the bar for condo prices in a neighborhood better known for its lively restaurant scene and tech company expansions.

Of the 10 highest recorded condo prices in the Fort Point and Channel Center submarket, 10 Farnsworth already claims five slots. The last unit still on the market – the $7.5 million penthouse – would more than double the neighborhood’s high water mark of $3.3 million at 319-321 A St. in 2017.

Completed in January, 10 Farnsworth is a joint venture by JB Ventures and TCR Development. Nine units on 5 stories occupy a former parking lot at the corner of Congress and Farnsworth streets.

David Nagahiro, a principal at Boston-based CBT Architects, noted that the building was designed to comply with Fort Point Channel Landmark District guidelines. The evolution of commerce is evident on the north side of Congress Street, where the 6-story brick buildings have progressively larger windows heading east. That reflects the transition over the years from wool and sugar warehouses to factory space that required daylight to penetrate deeper into the floor plates, Nagahiro noted.

“The sense was how do you build a modern building in a historic landmark setting? This being a historic district, there was a remarkable palette of buildings to work in,” he said.

From a distance, 10 Farnsworth’s granite, metal panel and ironspot brick exterior seamlessly fits into the block, but creates a more contemporary impression up close, Nagahiro noted.

Units include floor-to-ceiling windows and popular luxury condo finishes such as white marble and stone tiling. 10 Farnsworth’s 4,300-square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms and exclusive access to a 1,500-square-foot roof deck with gas fireplace, while the remaining units share the balance of the rooftop space.

The tight project site also influenced the design of the parking garage, which shares the ground floor with a retail condo. A two-level automated stacking system shuffles vehicles when owners need to retrieve them.

JB Ventures and TCR Development most recently completed the Piedmont Park Square condo development in Bay Village, redeveloping a parking lot into an eight-unit condo, and followed the same model after acquiring the Fort Point property in 2015.

“We cater to buyers who want to be in an urban environment, but live in a smaller sized, more intimate building,” TCR Development Principal Tom Calus said.

