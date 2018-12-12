New South Boston Luxury Condo Development Gets Underway

Work has begun at The Ceinture, a luxury condominium development on West Fifth Street in South Boston, according to an announcement from the developer.

The project from developer Dallin & Gollinger is slated for completion in spring 2020.

Located at 20 West Fifth St. in South Boston, The Ceinture, designed by architect Choo and Co., will consist of 54 residences. The offerings will include one-bedroom units with dens, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-plus-den units ranging from 800 square feet to over 1,400 square feet. The project also includes 41 parking spaces, luxury amenities and outdoor terraces.

“We are very excited to begin groundbreaking at The Ceinture,” Matt Dallin, a partner at Dallin & Gollinger, said in a statement. “The project’s proximity to the Broadway MBTA station as well as Fort Point and the Seaport coupled with luxury amenities and concierge service will make these condominiums ideal for anyone who enjoys an urban lifestyle.”

The Ceinture is located within the Dorchester Avenue Growth Corridor, an area of South Boston that the Boston Planning and Development Agency has targeted for redevelopment. The BPDA envisions approximately 25 million square feet of new development.

“Matt and I worked tirelessly on the design of The Ceinture to create a desirable product,” Dan Gollinger, a partner at Dallin & Gollinger, said in a statement. “We believe that the location within the Growth Corridor, in conjunction with the high-end quality of the residences, offer a unique purchasing opportunity for prospective buyers.”

Tags: Boston luxury market, Dallin & Gollinger, Dorchester Avenue, Luxury Condos, South Boston