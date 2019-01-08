New Tunnel for Boston Commuters Opens at North Station

The walk for people arriving by commuter trains at Boston’s North Station to nearby subway stops is now a lot safer and more comfortable.

A 250-foot pedestrian tunnel connecting the train station with Orange and Green line platforms opened Sunday, ensuring pedestrians won’t have to endure rain and snow and cold. They also won’t have to dodge traffic on Causeway Street outside one of the city busiest transportation hubs and the TD Garden sports arena.

The tunnel is part of a $100 million two-year expansion project for the Garden.

The tunnel had been scheduled to open in December. Its opening comes as the MBTA continues to make progress at other major projects, including the rebuilding of the Wollaston Red Line station.

It is wedged between the Orange and Green line tunnels.

