North-South Rail Link Study to Be Presented

State officials next week plan to publicly discuss the results of a feasibility study exploring an underground rail link between the North and South station transportation hubs in Boston.

“This meeting will review key findings of the study, including discussions of project infrastructure, projected service plans, ridership projections, and project costs and benefits,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting on Thursday, June 21 will be held on the second floor of 10 Park Plaza in Boston.

Project supporters say the rail link will fill the only void in the Northeast Corridor, making transportation through Boston easier and facilitating commerce. Skeptics have raised questions about the project’s likely costs and disruptions in the city.

