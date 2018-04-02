Personnel File

BayCoast Mortgage, Margulies Perruzzi Architects and RTN Federal Credit Union are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

BayCoast Mortgage

Elizabeth Pimentel has joined Swansea-based BayCoast Mortgage Co. as a mortgage loan officer. Pimentel is responsible for maintaining and originating marketing leads, sourcing and managing client experience from origination to closing, and establishing a strong presence/relationship development with realtors and community groups, among numerous other duties. Pimentel joins BayCoast with 17 years in the financial industry, most recently as branch manager with Bristol County Savings Bank.

Bank Five

Bank Five promoted several employees: David R. Croteau has been promoted to vice president; Deirdre M. Jannerelli has been promoted to assistant vice president; Sharon L. Macinnes has been promoted to banking and CRA officer; Isabel P. Rushton has been promoted to assistant vice president; Timothy M. Lynn Jr. has been promoted to banking officer; Kyle Marois has been promoted to banking officer; and Arsen “AJ” Amirov has been named a banking officer.

Bowditch & Dewey

Brian Grossman has joined Boston-based law firm Bowditch & Dewey as a partner in the real estate and environmental practice.

Columbia Construction Co.

Columbia Construction Co. announced several promotions: Ian Manferdini, senior project manager; Matt Arsenault, preconstruction manager; Neal Swain, project manager; Bob Doyle, area superintendent; and Alyssa Bernier, project accountant.

Dedham Institution for Savings

Kyle Lewis has been elected loan originator at Dedham Institution for Savings. He has four years of experience working at Dedham Savings in retail positions.

Envision Bank & Mortgage

Stoughton-based Envision Bank & Mortgage has appointed Paul O’Reilly as vice president and residential lending manager. O’Reilly has over 31 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

Graylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union has promoted Jean Noel, assistant vice president and branch manager in North Adams, Stephanie Carlson, branch manager in Great Barrington, and Joe Maffuccio, branch manager at Kellogg St., Pittsfield, to the position of market manager. The new position assigns each market manager responsibility for the branch they currently manage as well as other branches within their market area.

IC Federal Credit Union

Christine M. Lane-Monette has been promoted to senior vice president and CFO at Fitchburg-based IC Federal Credit Union. She will oversee the finance department, risk management and compliance. Lane-Monette joined IC Federal Credit Union in October 2005 as the vice president of finance and has been in the banking industry since 2001 and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Margulies Perruzzi Architects

Jane Sullivan has rejoined Margulies Perruzzi Architects (MPA) as a senior interior designer. Previously employed at MPA for 14 years before leaving the firm for two years, Sullivan will continue to work on key interior design and workplace strategy projects and assist with business development for MPA’s corporate and professional services studios. She brings more than 28 years of experience in interior design and project management.

MountainOne Investments

Tom McKeon has joined North Adams-based MountainOne Investments as a financial advisor. McKeon has worked with investment clients throughout Berkshire County for nearly 10 years. He is a certified financial planner and holds the chartered financial consultant and chartered life underwriter designations.

MutualOne Bank

Mobolaji Omisore has been promoted to assistant vice president and senior customer relationship officer at MutualOne Bank. Omisore will be responsible for cultivating and maintaining positive retail bank/client relationships. He joined MutualOne in 2016 as branch manager of the Natick office on Main Street, having held previous management positions with several multinational banks.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank elected Lloyd Hamm Jr. as president and CEO. Hamm comes to the bank after five years as the president and CEO of Homefield Credit Union. Hamm was also the COO and dean of the business school at Anna Maria College in Paxton. Prior to his time at Anna Maria College, he had 26 years at Eastern Bank in business line management and development, technology, operations and administration.

RTN Federal Credit Union

Dan McElhinney has joined RTN Federal Credit Union as regional branch manager. His new role is overseeing RTN’s Metrowest regional branches in Hudson, Worcester and Marlborough. With more than 30 years of experience, McElhinney is a banking and finance veteran who has held various positions in local financial institutions. Prior to joining RTN, his most recent position had been at Commerce Bank & Trust in Boston.

Siemens Industry Inc.



Butch Blais and Hansel Tineo have joined the Boston branch of Siemens Industry Inc.’s building technologies division. Blais has been named senior sales executive and will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining new business opportunities for fire alarm systems in the Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts markets. Tineo’s responsibilities as a senior project manager include maintaining critical project upgrades and overseeing engineers, technicians and subcontractors on each project.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appointed six new corporators to the bank:

John Allen, executive director, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation

Gene Guill, managing partner, GPS Risk Management Advisors

Beth Marcus, business manager and owner, Cape Cod Beer

Rob McPhee, president, McPhee Assoc. of Cape Cod

Aaron Polhemus, president and CEO, Polhemus Savory DaSilva

Anne Van Vleck, chief development officer, Housing Assistant Corp.

