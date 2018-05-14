Personnel File

Clinton Savings Bank, Kaplan Construction and Rogers & Gray Insurance are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

bankHometown

bankHometown hired Michelle Moniz as senior vice president of retail banking. Moniz’s responsibilities will be to plan, organize and direct retail banking and branch administration, including business development and sales. She will also serve as a liaison to the marketing department regarding strategy and execution. Moniz has a wealth of banking experience which includes her most recent role as a senior vice president and market manager at Webster Bank in Rhode Island. Christina DiRusso was also promoted to vice president of commercial lending. DiRusso was hired in January 2014 and covers the North Central Massachusetts market as a commercial lender.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank promoted of Daniel DeCosta to senior vice president and chief information officer. DeCosta is responsible for the information technology and computer systems that support the bank’s enterprise goals. DeCosta began his career with BayCoast Bank in 2001 as a summer intern, and upon receiving his degree in 2005, joined BayCoast Bank in a full-time capacity as a network administrator.

Building and Construction Trades Council of the Metropolitan District

The Building and Construction Trades Council of the Metropolitan District (MetroBTC) has tapped Chrissy Lynch, former political director at the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, as its new director of operations. Lynch will bring a campaign approach to the work of the MetroBTC by implementing programs used to grow, track and sophisticate member activism and engagement.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank elected Ellen J. McGovern, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, to serve on the board of the United Way of Tri-County.

Cooper Robertson

Architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson hired Mike Aziz as its new director of urban design. Over the past 15 years, Aziz has worked on large-scale urban design, waterfront revitalization and campus master-planning projects. He has returned to Cooper Robertson, where he previously worked for eight years as an associate.

HarborOne

HarborOne elected Michael J. Sullivan as chairman of the board of directors. Sullivan, a former U.S. attorney and currently a partner with The Ashcroft Law Firm, joined the board of directors in 2015. He was also elected chairman of the bank and HarborOne Mutual Bancshares, succeeding board member Dr. Timothy Lynch, who had served as chairman of the company, the bank and HarborOne Mutual Bancshares since 2015.

Kaplan Construction

Kaplan Construction President Nate Peck has been named one of the 2018 Top Young Professionals by the editorial board of Engineering News-Record (ENR) Magazine. Peck was one of 11 honorees from across the New England region selected by independent juries of industry leaders based on the candidate’s industry experience, leadership skills and community service.

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs hired Maria Lowden as associate. Lowden, who was an intern at Rodman CPAs last year, returns to the firm as an associate. Lowden will be responsible for reviews, audits and preparation of financial statements for clients in a variety of industries.

Rogers & Gray Insurance

Rogers & Gray Insurance Executive Vice President and Partner John Gaynier has been named one of the nation’s Best Performing Insurance Professionals by Insurance Business America. Gaynier was among the 80 professionals who earned the distinction.

Suffolk Construction

Suffolk Construction hired Katy O’Neil as vice president of business development and client relations for the Northeast. O’Neil will oversee the Boston business development team and will be an integral part of the Boston leadership team. O’Neil comes to Suffolk from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, where she was executive vice president for more than 16 years.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank named Rosa Nguyen as mortgage loan originator. Nguyen will work directly with prospective customers to cultivate business relationships and assist them through the homebuying process.

