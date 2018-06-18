Personnel File

Erland Construction, Hanscom Federal Credit Union and Seamen’s Bank are among those featured in this week’s roundup.

bankESB

bankESB has hired Dena M. Hall as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Hall brings over 20 years of experience in bank marketing and community engagement, most recently as the Western Massachusetts regional president and chief marketing officer for United Bank based in Hartford, Connecticut. In her new role, Hall will oversee the marketing and public relations efforts at both bankESB and bankHometown, as well as their charitable giving programs.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank promoted Nicole Almeida to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Almeida oversees sales and marketing functions, develops marketing policies and leads customer relations programs for the bank and all its affiliates. Almeida began her career with BayCoast Bank in 2010 as an assistant vice president and branch manager.

Brookline Bank

Paul J. Flannery has joined Brookline Bank as vice president in the commercial banking division. Flannery brings over 25 years of business banking experience to Brookline Bank’s commercial team. Flannery previously held senior banking roles at financial institutions in Boston and around New England.

Cape Cod Five

David R. Tulloch has joined Cape Cod Five in the role of branch manager of the bank’s Centerville banking center, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, including retail banking, operations and lending. Prior to joining Cape Cod Five, Tulloch was a branch manager and assistant branch manager for a national bank. The bank also announced that after a 42-year career, Barbara Knapp has retired. Knapp started with Cape Cod Five in 1975 as a mortgage servicing clerk.

Erland Construction

Erland Construction has promoted several employees and welcomed new team members to the company. Recently joining Erland are Dan Browne, project superintendent, and Aaron Ravenelle, project manager. Erland promoted the following: Dennis Akin, Heidi Aliski, Brian Gately, Sean Griffen, David Henderson and Zachary Spencer, now project managers; Anette Balestrand, now assistant project manager; Earl Faulk, now MEP systems manager; Chris McHugh, now estimator; John Sample, now project superintendent and Tyler Hanchett-Leon and James Koshivas, as superintendents.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union has hired Dan Ziniti for the newly created position of director of member experience. Ziniti is charged with ensuring Hanscom FCU’s members continually have a positive experience when they interact with the credit union, whether they’re speaking with member relations over the phone, or responding to a marketing campaign that’s landed in their mailbox. Prior to joining Hanscom FCU, Ziniti was the vice president and senior product manager for Salem Five Bank.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank announced Linda Farley has joined the bank as senior vice president of human resources and learning and development. Farley is responsible for leading the human resources and the learning and development function during a period of continued growth and transformation at the bank.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank welcomed Stephanie Johnson as its latest mortgage loan officer. Johnson will perform a wide range of mortgage origination and business development functions to achieve residential sales goals. Most recently, she worked at Metro Credit Union.

Seamen’s Bank

Seamen’s Bank elected Lori Meads as its new president. Meads started her career at Seamen’s Bank in 1992 as a teller and has had various promotions over the years. Meads will continue her current role as CEO of Seamen’s Bank and executive director of Seamen’s Long Point Charitable Foundation.

TD Bank

TD Bank has named Gene Van Vort as managing director of new business development in asset-based lending. He is responsible for delivering ABL financing solutions from $20 million to over $1 billion to new and existing clients throughout New England. Van Vort has more than 33 years of experience in originating, structuring and pricing senior secured credit facilities, leasing and trade transactions. Prior to joining TD Bank, he served as executive director of trade sales at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global trade finance business.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appointed Andrew Murphy as vice president and commercial relationship manager. Murphy has worked in the banking industry for nearly three decades and brings experience in both retail and commercial banking. Most recently, he held the post of business banking relationship manager at Citizens Bank. In his new role with the bank, Murphy will be focused primarily in Bristol and Plymouth counties, natural extensions of the bank’s Barnstable County customer base and in step with its residential lending expansion into these markets.

