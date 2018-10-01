In this week’s Personnel File, banks, real estate agencies, construction companies and credit unions are hiring in this employment surge.

TD Bank

Shannon A. Gill has been promoted to assistant vice president at the TD Bank’s new location in Hingham. Gill has worked at the bank since 2015 as store manager in Wareham.

Giuseppe Michienzi was promoted to vice president and store manager at the bank’s new location in Norwood. Michienzi worked at the bank since 2012 as a financial services representative, assistant store manager and store manager.

Jeff A. Guillaume was promoted to vice president and store manager of the bank’s new Roslindale location. Guillaume joined the bank in 2014 and was most recently a store manager for the bank’s Brighton location.

Cape Cod 5

Stephanie Dennehy has been promoted to chief marketing officer at Orleans-based Cape Cod 5. Dennehy joined the bank in 2016 and has been vice president and marketing director and digital marketing officer

Reading Cooperative Bank

Kayla Drelick joins Reading Cooperative Bank as banking specialist at the bank’s North Reading branch. Drelick previously was a universal banker at Santander Bank.

Federal Reserve

Jack Conway & Co. President and CEO Carol Bulman Carol Bulman was appointed to the New England Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

Danny Hannoush joins the commercial team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties’ Glastonbury office. Hannoush has over five years of commercial real estate experience and was a property manager for office buildings in the state.

Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Joanne Chang was appointed director of Brookline Bancorp’s board of directors. The board also increased the number of members to 15. Chang is pastry chef, co-owner and founder of Flour and Myers + Chang in Boston.

Beverly Bank

Patrick Langmaid has been promoted to vice president and mortgage lending at Beverly Bank. Langmaid previously was assistant vice president and resident loan officer at the bank and joined the bank in 2014.

Peabody Properties

Heather McCann joins Peabody Properties as vice president of human resources. McCann previously worked as vice president of human resources and recruiting at RueLaLa and managing director of culture and talent at Cambridge BioMarketing.

Consigli Construction Co.

Robert Score joins Consigli Construction Co. of Boston as director of historic preservation. Score previously worked at Harboe Architects in Chicago as a senior project architect and project manager.

The Wilder Co.

Brian Consentino joins the Wilder Co. of Boston as vice president of acquisitions. Consentino previously worked on the transactions team at UBS Realty Investors.

MLL Capital

Wyndsor DePetro joins MLL Capital of Boston as a principal. DePetro previously worked at Marcus Partners sourcing, underwriting and asset managing investments.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Devon Lyon joins Direct Federal Credit Union of Needham as vice president of strategic research and risk management. Lyon previously was director of education at the National Association of Federal Credit Unions.

Erland Construction

Daryl Leland and Dan Cobb have been promoted at Erland Construction of Burlington. Leland is now the group manager of special projects/strategic accounts group, and Cobb is the group manager for the advanced technology/life sciences group.

Integrated Builders

John Concannon has been promoted at Integrated Builders to president of the company. Concannon was previously the vice president of operations and has been with the company for seven years.

U.S. Bank

John Roach joins U.S. Bank’s commercial real estate team as senior vice president and Boston market manager. Roach previously worked as senior vice president and relationship manager in real estate banking for The PNC Financial Services Group.

