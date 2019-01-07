Personnel File

Boston Financial Management

Boston Financial Management has appointed Stephen V. Kenney as its new president and CEO. Kenney comes from Perago Partners LLC, a wealth management consultancy he founded in 2017.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Michael Coppolino to the position of vice president and risk manager.

Beverly Bank

Daniel Sousa has been promoted to vice president of cash management officer at Beverly Bank.

Cape Cod 5

Cape Cod 5 announced the hiring of Eric Lavoie and Chris Spence to its banking services department. Both Lavoie and Spence will serve as banking center managers.

Drohan Tocchio & Morgan P.C.

Lawyer Anthony T. Panebianco has joined Hingham-based Drohan Tocchio & Morgan P.C. as an associate.

McLane Middleton

The law firm of McLane Middleton announced that Barry Needleman was elected to serve as the firm’s managing director.

Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union announced the appointment of Marlene Collins to the position of associate vice president and sales manager.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Beth Dietz-Tuttle has been hired as senior vice president and commercial loan officer at Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank. Prior to joining Newburyport Bank, Dietz-Tuttle held senior commercial lending positions at TD Bank and, most recently, People’s United Bank in the Portsmouth, New Hampshire region.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank has also hired CheriLyn E. Ruiter as consumer lending manager. Prior to joining Newburyport Bank, Ruiter was branch manager for over a decade at Service Credit Union in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced the promotion of Karl Denu to senior vice president and controller, Stephen Jaskelevicus to senior vice president and commercial lending department manager and Eric Leuteritz to senior vice president and commercial lender.

Tighe & Bond

Robert Belitz was promoted to president and CEO of engineering and environmental consultancy Tighe & Bond on Jan. 1. Belitz was previously the company’s CFO.

Wilder

Boston-based commercial real estate agency Wilder, formerly The Wilder Cos., has announced the promotions of several staffers:

Kelli Burke to senior vice president of development services. Burke joined the company in 2006 as a project manager.

Ryan Feinberg to director of retail leasing. Feinberg joined the company in 2010 as an intern.

Amy Tetreault to senior asset manager. Prior to joining the company in 2013, Tetreault spent nearly seven years at Samuels & Assoc., being promoted to regional general manager.

Paige Quigley to senior asset manager. Quigley joined the company in 2007.

Matt Joyce to asset manager. Joyce joined Wilder in 2011 as a property manager.

Tags: Beverly Bank, Boston Financial Management, Bristol County Savings Bank, Cape Cod 5, Drohan Tocchio & Morgan P.C., Mclane Middleton, Metro Credit Union, Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, Pentucket Bank, Personnel File, Tighe & Bond, Wilder