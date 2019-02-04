Personnel File

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive has hired Jeff Sanson as vice president and digital banking center manager. He was previously with Santander Bank.

BayCoast Bank

John Gonet has been named business development officer at Swansea-based BayCoast Bank. Previously, Gonet was an international account sales manager with UPS.

Colliers International Boston

Colliers International Boston has hired Mathew Davis as an assistant vice president. Prior to Colliers, Davis worked for NAI Hunneman’s Advisory Services Group focusing on landlord and tenant representation in downtown Boston.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Robert Rocklein has been named vice president and senior residential mortgage loan officer at Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank. The bank also hired Victoria Gray as vice president and treasury management services manager. Gray comes to Newburyport Bank from TD Bank, where she held several vice president positions in business lending, treasury management and project management.

Needham Bank

Melissa A. Woods has joined Needham Bank as first vice president of reporting and analytics.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank promoted four employees: Ann Brady to assistant vice president and controller, Samantha Hammond to loan servicing manager, Rachael Slozak to branch manager and Joseph Ribeiro to supervisor and IRA specialist.

Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

Michael A. Fenton has been named a shareholder at Springfield-based real estate law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity has named James Hall, senior vice president of Ipsos Healthcare, to its board of directors.

UniBank

Cherie Lisee has joined Whitinsville UniBank as vice president, compliance and risk manager and privacy officer. Prior to UniBank, Lisee worked for Santander Bank.

