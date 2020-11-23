Personnel File

BayCoast Mortgage Co.

Swansea-based BayCoast Mortgage Co. has promoted Adam Connell to assistant vice president and retail lending compliance manager and Evelyne Ranone to vice president of marketing and training.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank has prompted Jennifer Carmichael to executive vice president and chief internal audit officer.

Harvard University Employees Credit Union

Cambridge-based Harvard University Employees Credit Union has hired Katie Armstrong as its new chief financial officer.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank has promoted four:

Ana Gonzalez to assistant vice president and branch officer.

James P. Henebry to vice president of commercial lending.

Marcos Melo to assistant vice president and branch officer.

Deven Robinson to vice president, executive administration officer and board secretary.

Margulies Perruzzi

Boston-based architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi announced that senior architect Saul Acetta has become a certified passive house consultant and interior designer Kara McGuane has earned her WELL accredited professional certification.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Danvers-based Mortgage Network Inc. has hired Alisa Johnson has joined the company as director of talent acquisition and development. Johnson was most recently assistant vice president and senior talent acquisition specialist at Camden National Bank.

NAIOP-MA

NAIOP-Massachusetts, the commercial real estate development trade association, announced announced Tad Heuer of Boston law firm Foley Hoag is the recipient of the chapter’s 2020 Government Affairs Champion Award for his advocacy efforts, while Amanda Strong of MIT Investment Management Co. and former CBRE partner Taidgh McClory, now of consultancy T.H. McClory, will share the chapter’s 2020 President’s Award for their leadership in the chapter’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

PeoplesBank

Holyoke-based PeoplesBank has announced several recent promotions:

Christina Bordeau to assistant vice president and branch manager of its High Street location in Holyoke.

Michael Gay to vice president and manager of its Amherst branch.

Jaquelyn Guzie to vice president and regional manager.

Clare Ladue to vice president and regional manager for the bank’s Holyoke region.

Aneta Lombardi to finance officer.

Nicole Nelson to manager of its Windsor Locks, Connecticut branch.

Steve Parastatidis to first vice president of commercial banking.

Brenda Rodriguez to assistant vice president and manager of its Chicopee branch.

Danielle Rosario to vice president and manager of its Chicopee location.

Phase Zero Design

Hingham-based architecture firm Phase Zero Design announced the promotions of Darlene Hawley, Jillian Tara and John Selle to associate and Shaughn Thomas to Senior Associate of the firm.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust has hired Alastair Ironside to be its new chief marketing officer. Ironside co-led the global internal strategy consulting group at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Tighe & Bond

Tighe & Bond engineer Eric Ohanian has been named “young professional of the year” by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts.

Suffolk

Boston-based construction giant Suffolk has hired Houssam Sleiman as its new executive vice president of national transportation-sector operations. Sleiman had led executive operations, administration and capital program management at Massport for 27 years.

The company also hired another senior executive: Mark Fulco will be its vice president of business development for its healthcare-sector operations in the Northeast. Fulco was most recently president of Springfield’s Merchy Medical Center.