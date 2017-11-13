Personnel File

bankESB

bankESB announced Erin Joyce was promoted to assistant vice president of special assets and Erik Lamothe was promoted to asset management liability officer. Joyce joined the bank in October 2014 as special assets manager. She has had many years of banking experience within the local banking industry, the last nine in the area of residential, consumer and commercial collections. Lamothe joined the bank as ALM manager in 2017. He is responsible for accounting, budgeting, modeling and forecasting of interest rate Risk. Lamothe has nearly 20 years of experience in bank accounting, financial analysis and management.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank announced Scott Martin has joined as vice president of commercial lending. Martin will be working out of the bank’s loan production office on Dorrance Street in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Martin will expand the bank’s Rhode Island commercial lending market in the areas of operating companies, commercial real estate (both owner-occupied and investment property), and commercial and residential development properties. Martin joins BayCoast Bank with more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as vice president/relationship manager in commercial lending with Santander Bank in Providence, Rhode Island, where he was a top producer.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank announced that Timothy Sheridan has joined the team as vice president and senior loan officer. Sheridan comes to Blue Hills Bank with more than 22 years of experience in mortgage lending. Sheridan started his mortgage lending career at NE Moves Mortgage, where he was a consistent top producer for 13 years. In his role at Blue Hills Bank, Sheridan is responsible for originating and helping service the homebuyer and homeowner throughout the loan process.

The bank also announced the addition of Chris Massenzio to its team as vice president and area manager of its Seaport District branch. Massenzio comes to Blue Hills Bank with more than a decade of experience in banking. Starting his career at Bank of America, Massenzio’s last position was as cluster manager for TD Bank’s metro west area in Massachusetts. In his role at Blue Hills Bank, Massenzio is responsible for business development and managing the Seaport District branch.

Cottonwood Management Group

Cottonwood Management Group, a national real estate asset management and development company, announced the appointment of Becky Bedwell as senior project manager of its EchelonSeaport project. Bedwell will oversee the interior construction of the three-tower, mixed-use development. Prior to joining Cottonwood, Bedwell was senior construction manager at Samuels & Assoc.

Country Bank

Country Bank announced that Debra Cole has been promoted to first vice president of operations. Cole has been with Country Bank for 33 years and began her career at Country Bank as a file clerk. Over the years, she has held various roles within the operations area.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently honored Jitka Borowick with the bank’s 2017 Community Advocacy Award, which recognizes people who have given their time and talent to address a vital need in their community. Borowick, founder of Cleangreen, emigrated from the Czech Republic in 2003. Five years later, she started Cleangreen, an environmentally conscious residential and commercial cleaning service company. She was recognized by Eastern for her dedication to supporting the Cape Cod community through her volunteer activities and environmental sustainability efforts.

Fidelity Bank

Connie Loveland has been named senior vice president and CFO of Fidelity Bank. Loveland joins Fidelity Bank from BankNewport in Newport, Rhode Island where she worked for six years. She most recently held the position of senior vice president and director of financial planning and customer support.

Fort Point Project Management

Fort Point Project Management announced Chris Pestana has joined as director of business development and marketing. Prior to joining Fort Point PM, Pestana held several marketing positions in the industry including recently serving as marketing communications manager at GEI Consultants and marketing manager at Fox RPM Corp.

National Association of Credit Union Chairmen

At National Association of Credit Union Chairmen’s (NACUC) 41st Annual Chairmen’s Roundtable Forum, Jerry Hauck was elected to a three-year term on the board of the National Association of Credit Union Chairmen. Hauck serves as chairman of the board of Rogue Credit Union headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

At a reorganization meeting, the NACUC board elected the following slate of officers for the 2017-2018 term:

Chairman: Marty Goldman, Marine Federal CU, Jacksonville, North Carolina

Vice Chairman: Marlene Schwartz, State Department Federal CU, Alexandria, Virginia

Secretary: Rose Rangel, Generations Federal CU, San Antonio, Texas

Treasurer: Peggy Gray, Ascend Federal CU, Tullahoma, Tennessee

Director: Jerry Hauck, Rogue Credit Union, Medford, Oregon

Each of the five NACUC board members is currently serving, or has served, as chairman of their credit union’s board of directors.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced the promotion of 15-year veteran and current high school branches manager Mike Foley to assistant vice president. Foley has been responsible for writing and teaching the retail banking curriculum at Reading Memorial High School.

Santander Bank

Santander Bank has appointed David Harnisch to head of portfolio management, underwriting and strategy in its commercial banking division. Harnisch oversees all underwriting, portfolio management and business strategy for the bank’s commercial businesses. Harnisch’s comes aboard with 25 years of expertise in credit risk, portfolio management, asset management and client coverage.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank has hired Monica Thomas-Bonnick, vice president and business lending officer III, to join the business banking division. Thomas-Bonnick will be responsible for the structuring and closing of business loans and developing new business, as well as maintaining and servicing the existing loan portfolio. With 21 years of experience in the commercial banking industry, she began her career at Fleet Bank in 1996 and worked most recently as an auto finance group credit officer at Santander Bank.

