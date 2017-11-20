Personnel File

BayCoast Bank, The Dowd Agencies and Hobbs Brook Management are among those featured in this week’s roundup.

BayCoast Bank

Sean Bettencourt has been named manager of the Fall River branch of BayCoast Bank. He joins the bank with more than 12 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently as branch manager of the Taunton office of Mechanics Cooperative Bank. Previously, he held the post of head teller at that location.

Blue Hills Bank

Gregory Spurr has joined Blue Hills Bank, headquartered in Hyde Park, as senior vice president of specialized lending. Working in the local market for more than 20 years, Spurr comes to Blue Hills Bank directly from TD Bank where he was vice president and senior relationship manager for middle market and specialty lending. Prior to his 13 years at TD Bank, Spurr was vice president of commercial lending in the media and communications group at State Street Bank.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Jim Webber, director of network services at Needham-based Direct Federal Credit Union, has earned the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) credential. The CISM credential is awarded by the global, independent, nonprofit association ISACA. Successful candidates must pass a comprehensive written examination; additionally, they must have at least five years of Information Security experience as well as undertaking ongoing professional education courses to maintain the credential.

The Dowd Agencies

Mason Lebron has joined The Dowd Agencies, an insurance provider based in Holyoke, as an account executive. Prior to joining the firm, Lebron was an account representative with Amica Mutual Insurance Co. He was also a sales associate with Liberty Mutual Insurance and the Berkshire Insurance Group.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently honored Sue Joss with the bank’s 2017 Community Advocacy Award, which recognizes people who have given their time and talent to address a vital need in their community. Joss, CEO of Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, was recognized for her devoted effort to providing healthcare and wellness services to low-income and underprivileged communities, which include local immigrant populations.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

The following four individuals were re-elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s board of directors for four-year terms commencing Jan. 1, 2018:

Donna L. Boulanger, president and CEO of North Brookfield Savings Bank

John W. McGeorge, chairman of the board of Needham Bank

Martin J. Geitz, president and CEO of The Simsbury Bank & Trust Co.

Cornelius K. Hurley Jr., professor of the practice of banking law at Boston University, in Boston and executive director of the Online Lending Policy Institute Inc.

Hobbs Brook Management

Hobbs Brook Management, a Waltham-based commercial property management and development firm specializing in leasing, construction and development of Class A office space, welcomes Sara Corzo and Michael Lencioni to the firm as assistant real estate managers. Corzo joins the firm as a leasing specialist, bringing 10 years of experience in commercial and residential real estate. Previously, she was portfolio administrator for Boston Development Group, an associate financial representative for Northwestern Mutual and as a property management consultant for Investments Limited. Lencioni brings 20 years of extensive design and construction experience for the planning and preparation of construction drawings. Prior to joining Hobbs Brook Management, he was a project team member at Margulies Perruzzi Architects and at Shepley Bulfinch.

Realtor Association Of Pioneer Valley

Edward Alford of South Hadley has been elected president of the 1,800-member Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley. Alford owns and operates Advanced Global Realty in South Hadley.

Webster Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank has hired Christopher Watson, senior vice president and senior lending officer, to lead the business banking division. Russ Dye, current senior vice president and senior lending officer, will retire on March 30. Watson will work alongside Dye for the next five months and will assume full responsibility for managing the WebFive for Business team upon Dye’s retirement.

