Personnel File

Bay State Savings Bank

Worcester-based Bay State Savings Bank promoted Heather Belair to vice president and virtual branch manager at its 28 Franklin St. location in Worcester. Belair joined Bay State Savings Bank’s Auburn High School branch as a part-time student teller in 2003. After graduating, she became a full-time teller and has since earned five promotions.

Blue Hills Bank

Hyde Park-based Blue Hills Bank announced the addition of veteran mortgage team Frank M. Penzo, Stephen Palombi, Dave Eckel, Larry White and Kathleen O’Donnell to its home lending division’s new location in Dorchester. Seasoned loan officers Penzo, Palombi, Eckel and White and underwriter O’Donnell have spent a combined more than 100 years in the mortgage service industry, the last five together at Meetinghouse Bank.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp and its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Co., appointed Marc Gearin as senior vice president of private banking, with responsibility for acquiring and developing new high net worth client relationships, both personal and commercial. Gearin joins Cambridge Trust from Bank of New York Mellon Wealth Management’s Boston office, where he had worked as vice president of private banking since 2009 with responsibility for developing customized lending solutions for ultra-high net worth clients.

Conway Financial Services

Conway Financial Services, the mortgage arm of Jack Conway Realtor, recently welcomed a new regional lending manager to its Norwell team. Former real estate agent and longtime banker Cheryl Maly will serve the home financing needs of clients in Conway’s Abington, Hanson and Bridgewater offices.

Dedham Institution for Savings

Dedham Institution for Savings elected Megan Kelly was as loan officer of mortgage lending. Kelly brings her experience working as a teller for a bank in Rhode Island and a credit union in Massachusetts. She has worked at Dedham Savings for three years, initially as a teller, then customer service representative until she was promoted to branch supervisor.

DREAM Collaborative

Boston-based DREAM Collaborative, an architecture, urban design and development firm, has hired Kyle Tornow as senior technical architect. Tornow will provide leadership in document production standards and processes, establish guidelines for quality assurance and quality control, develop technical strategies to support design and client service objectives, and serve as a technical resource to staff. He brings over 25 years of experience in complex building design, detailing, and construction administration at design firms ElkusManfredi Architects, CBT, Payette and PCA, as well as for the London office of Kohn Pedersen Fox.

Main Street Bank

Marlborough-based Main Street Bank named Brendan Gallagher its newest branch manager and assistant vice president. Gallagher will manage the Shirley, Lunenburg and Devens branches. He directs the daily operations and drives business for each location. Gallagher began his career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst. He has worked as a financial analyst, client manager, operations manager and has been a bank branch manager since 2004.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank promoted Nicole Barbour from assistant branch manager to retail trainer. A new role for the bank, the retail trainer will be designing an improved orientation and ongoing training program for employees of the bank’s nine branches. Barbour brings 10 years of experience in banking to her new role.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction promoted 18-year industry veteran Bill Olsen to project executive of Shawmut’s health care and life sciences division. Olsen will be responsible for guiding all office and field teams in the division from preconstruction through completion of the warranty phase. His key duties will be to ensure client satisfaction in all aspects of the project, including keeping each project on schedule and within budget. Olsen will act as the key owner liaison by leading weekly internal and external project meetings.

Tags: Bay State Savings Bank, Blue Hills Bank, Cambridge Bancorp, Conway Financial Services, Dedham Institution for Savings, DREAM Collaborative, Main Street Bank, Needham Bank, Shawmut Design and Construction