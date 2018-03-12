Personnel File

A slew of financial institutions are featured among this week’s personnel roundup.

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive welcomed Rebecca L. Bouley into the fold as a mortgage originator. Bouley, who has more than 20 years of banking industry experience, will be working out of the Sockanosset Cross Road office in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Baycoast Bank

Cheryl Roberts-Nogueira, who joined Baycoast bank in 1986 (known then as Citizens Union Savings Bank) has been promoted to vice president and audit manager. In this role, Roberts-Nogueira is responsible for oversight of the internal audit function performed by various vendors, pre-funding quality control for BayCoast Mortgage, performance of branch audits, and annual bank procedural updates among other duties.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank added Damon T. Arpin as its new vice president of commercial lending. Arpin, who previously held a number of senior-level positions in the banking industry in Providence, Rhode Island, was appointed to the role and is tasked with the development and management of commercial banking relationships in Rhode Island. He’ll be working out of the bank’s Pawtucket, Rhode Island office.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Canton Co-operative recognized Mary Bocash with a “15 Years of Service” award and was given the title of operations manager to better reflect her role at the institution.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Two long-time employees received promotions this past week at the Lowell-based credit union.

Maura Clark, who joined the company in 2005 and was most recently was the branch manager for the institution’s Lowell location, was promoted to the position of assistant vice president – regional branch manager. In her new role, she will continue to directly manage the Lowell branch, while also overseeing the day-to-day operations and the staff of the Methuen and Tyngsboro branch locations.

Judy McCullough joined Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union in 2001 as a member service representative. And was most recently the interim branch manager for the Tyngsboro branch. She will now take on the duty of being the branch’s permanent manager as well as assistant treasurer.

Lowell Five

Lowell Five appointed three new members to the bank’s board of directors at a recent meeting. Amy Hoey, who joined Lowell Five in 2011 as a member of the board of corporators and was appointed director in 2014, was appointed to the executive committee.

Steven Saro, owner and proprietor of Saro Chiropractic Health Centers, of Dracut and Westford. He has been in private practice for 28 years, and has been a member of the board of corporators for Lowell Five for the past eight years. He will now serve as a member of the board’s investment committee.

Brian Chapman is president and founder of Mill City Environmental Corp. (MCE), a waste management and remediation firm. Chapman has a 17-year working relationship with Lowell Five, starting in 2001 when MCE opened its original bank account. In 2013, Chapman joined the bank’s board of corporators. He will serve on the bank’s compliance/community reinvestment act committee.

Massachusetts State Government

Rep. James Cantwell has joined Sen. Edward J. Markey’s offices as Massachusetts state director. Cantwell has been a state representative in the 4th Plymouth District since 2009, representing Marshfield and Scituate. Cantwell was chairman of the Marshfield board of selectmen, was an assistant district attorney in Norfolk county and co-founded a law firm in Quincy.

Mortgage Network Inc.

National mortgage lender Mortgage Network Inc. has added Todd Bettinson to its team. Bettinson joined the Burlington branch of the national mortgage lender as a mortgage loan officer, and comes from Reading Cooperative Bank where he was a loan originator.

Peabody Properties

Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties appointed Courtney Retzky to the role of director of marketing. Retzky joined the Peabody Properties team just last month. Retzky came to Peabody Properties from Dulles, VA, where she was the director of marketing for real estate developer Lerner Enterprises.

Tags: BankFive, BayCoast Bank, Canton Co-operative, Personnel File