Public Asked to Weigh in on Future of Commuter Rail

State transportation officials launched an online survey Wednesday to solicit public feedback as they weigh long-term changes to the Commuter Rail.

The MBTA’s Rail Vision Advisory Committee is examining a range of investments and upgrades that could be made to the system, from full electrification to construction of a North-South Rail Link. A final report detailing possible alternatives is due by the end of the year, and the committee is now seeking input from residents and commuters.

An online survey at mbtarailvisionsurvey.com asking about transit priorities went live Wednesday afternoon, and leaders said it is an important step to ensure the public voice is heard. And the survey takes only a minute to complete, they said.

“Feedback from our riders and the general public plays a vital role in shaping our plans for the future of MBTA commuter rail,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release announcing the survey. “The feedback helps staff direct the Rail Vision’s focus. We encourage participation, both in person and online, so we can continue to improve service now and in the future.”

The Rail Vision Advisory Committee will also host an open house on March 5 for the public to offer feedback in person. The meeting will run 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the State Transportation Building at 10 Park Plaza.

Tags: commuter rail, MBTA, Rail Vision Advisory Committee