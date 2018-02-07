Quincy Man Sentenced for Bank Robbery

A Quincy man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for bank robbery.

Perry C. Learning, 36, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution of $1,480 to Citizens Bank. In July 2017, Learning pleaded guilty to one count of unarmed bank robbery.

An individual entered a branch of Citizens Bank in Quincy on Dec. 15, 2015, and demanded money from a teller. The teller gave them $1,480 from her drawer, and the individual exited the bank. The bank’s surveillance cameras captured images of the individual, and surveillance cameras on neighboring businesses captured images of the robber walking away. Photographs of the robber were disseminated to law enforcement who recognized the individual as Perry Learning. Learning was arrested on Jan. 11, 2016.

Tags: bank robbery, Citizen's Bank, Quincy