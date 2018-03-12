RE/MAX Leading Edge Launches Relocation Division

RE/MAX Leading Edge announced the launch of its new relocation division last week. Longtime relocation agent Ann Anderson will lead the newly formed division.

“Ann brings 22 years of real estate and relocation experience,” Paul Mydelski, founder and chairman at RE/MAX Leading Edge, said in a statement. “She has a unique set of skills and experience and we are fortunate to have her working on our team.”

According to Mydelski, conventional brokerages have historically held the lion share of the relocation business through their partnerships with marquis relocation companies like, Aires Relocation, Brookfield Relocation, Cartus, Crown and Lexicon.

Anderson began her career in real estate over 22 years ago as a sales associate and assisted relocating employees moving in and out of the Greater Boston area. In 2001, she accepted a position as relocation coordinator for Prudential Prime Properties and subsequently was promoted to relocation director in 2004.

Ann earned her Certified Relocation Professional and Graduate of Real Estate Institute designations, and is a member of the Relocation Directors Council and the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve in this capacity with RE/MAX Leading Edge,” Anderson said in a statement. “Paul and his team of owners and staff are forward thinking, and have cultivated a company with some of the most professional and positive thinking agents and staff.”

