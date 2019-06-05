Report: Worcester Transit Agency Considering Going Fare-Free in Bid to Boost Ridership

In response to a recent report by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, the head of the Worcester Regional Transit Agency said the agency is looking at going fare-free as it considers new fare collection technology.

The small agency is an ideal candidate to pilot the idea according to the WRRB, StreetsblogMass reported. The idea was also floated earlier this year for the MBTA by Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu in response to a debate over increasing MBTA fares. The core idea is that by making transit free, the agency could lure more people out of their cars and onto its service.

Rider fares make up only 14 percent of the WRTA’s budget, StreetsblogMass noted.