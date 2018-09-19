Safe Harbor CEO to Speak at Local Cannabis Banking Conference

Sundie Seefried, president and CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union and its subsidiary Safe Harbor Services, the credit union service provider assisting Gardner-based GFA Credit Union bank recreational marijuana, will speak in Massachusetts on Oct. 4.

Seefried will be the keynote speaker at the Boston-based law firm Burns & Levinson’s annual cannabis industry conference, co-hosted by Viridian Capital Advisors. The event will focus on the role of technology in the rapidly growing multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.

Seefried is known for designing a full scope cannabis banking program that has withstood the scrutiny of federal and state regulators, and now banks in excess of 35 percent market share of the Colorado cannabis industry that includes both licensed cannabis and ancillary businesses serving the industry.

“Last year at our first annual cannabis conference, we focused on institutional investing in the cannabis space. This year, our focus is on the technological developments that are propelling much of the innovation and excitement in the cannabis industry right now,” Frank Segall, co-chair of the Cannabis Business Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson, said in a statement.

“We want to help the investment community understand how new technology solutions influence the industry, what the future looks like and where opportunities can be found,” added Scott Moskol, who co-chairs Burns’ Cannabis Business Advisory Group with Segall.

Specific panel sessions will focus on the state of the cannabis industry, analyzing the capital flow of the legal cannabis industry, how tech and data are shaping the industry and the future of banking in cannabis.

