Santander to Exit U.S. Home Lending

Santander Bank’s parent company plans to discontinue U.S. home lending and review some of its commercial and industrial lending segments as part of a strategy to accelerate profitable growth.

Banco Santander, which is based in Spain and has U.S. headquarters in Boston, said in an investor presentation that the bank is simplifying its U.S. businesses with an approach based on disciplined expense management and capital allocation.

The bank plans to refocus its U.S. business around other products, including consumer lending.

“Santander US is positioned to maintain profitability above cost of capital across core businesses,” Santander said in the investor presentation. “We are refocusing our operations in the US around our consumer franchise and fee-based businesses that benefit from the Group’s connectivity or have a distinct competitive advantage.”

Santander had less than 1 percent of the residential mortgage market share in Massachusetts in 2021, according to data from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Santander had $847 million in total residential volume last year, including $157.5 million in purchase activity. Rocket Mortgage, which did $8.9 billion in residential lending in Massachusetts in 2021, had the largest total market share with 6.3 percent of volume.

Arlington-based Leader Bank, which had $5.69 billion in total residential lending, had the highest market share among bank lenders with nearly 4 percent. About 57 percent of Leader Bank’s loans were refinances.

Santander did more than 2,300 residential mortgages in Massachusetts last year, and 85 percent involved refinances, according to The Warren Group.