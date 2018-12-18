Service Credit Union Hires DCU’s Top Tech Executive as Next President and CEO

The largest credit union in New Hampshire has hired away the top technology officer from Digital Federal Credit Union to serve as its next leader.

The Portsmouth-based Service Credit Union, which also has a branch in Falmouth, Massachusetts, announced yesterday that it has tapped David Araujo as its next president and CEO.

Araujo will be joining the credit union by late January and will assume day-to-day leadership of the roughly $3.45 billion asset credit union and its more than 266,000 members spread out across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany.

Araujo brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to the credit union. Recently he served as the senior vice president and chief technology and innovation officer at DCU, where he led the development of DCU’s digital transformation.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the credit union,” Araujo said in a statement. “We have an exceptionally talented team at Service Credit Union that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities.”

Araujo is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Presidential Honor Guard. He has been active in various industry committees and boards including Fiserv’s CEO and CIO Advisory Boards, the Mobile Payments Technology Committee, NCR/Digital Insight’s Advisory Board, CULedger Leadership Steering Committee and the Town of Hopedale’s Finance Committee.

“The board is confident David is the right person to build on the credit union’s momentum,” Joanne Whiting, chairwoman of the board of directors at SCU, said in a statement. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with credit unions implementing innovation and delivering value to members. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO.”

The hiring of Araujo completes a CEO search that has been going on since August after former SCU CEO David Van Rossum ended his employment with the credit union in June after two and a half years in the post. The departure appeared to be related to a dispute regarding Van Rossum’s compensation.

