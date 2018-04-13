Sessions Announces Initiative to Prevent Sexual Harassment in Housing

As the Department of Justice recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the nationwide rollout of an initiative aimed at increasing awareness and reporting of sexual harassment in housing.

The announcement includes an interagency task force between the Justice Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to combat sexual harassment in housing, an outreach toolkit and a public awareness campaign. This three-pronged approach is designed to strengthen the department’s efforts to combat sexual harassment in housing.

“Sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers and others with power over housing often affects the most vulnerable populations,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement. “This conduct is an egregious violation of a person’s right to fair housing.”

The department is rolling out three major components to the Initiative.

First, the new HUD-DOJ Task Force to Combat Sexual Harassment in Housing will drive a shared strategy between the department and HUD for combatting sexual harassment in housing across the country. It will focus on five key areas: continued data sharing and analysis, joint development of training, evaluation of public housing complaint mechanisms, coordination of public outreach and press strategy and review of federal policies.

Second, the outreach toolkit is designed to leverage the Justice Department’s nationwide network of U.S. Attorney’s Offices. The toolkit provides templates, guidance and checklists based on pilot program feedback.

Third, the public awareness campaign has three major components: a partnership package with relevant stakeholders, launch of a social media campaign and Public Service Announcements run by individual U.S. Attorney’s offices.

Tags: Fair Housing Act, housing, sexual harassment