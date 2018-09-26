Single-Family Home and Condo Sale Prices Up Again in August

Massachusetts single-family home and condominium prices were up in August compared to the same month last year, according to a new report from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The median condo price climbed 6.9 percent compared to August of last year to $365,000 – the highest price ever for the month of August. Though the number of condo sales in August decreased by 1.1 percent compared to last August, there was a year-to-date increase of 2.6 percent with 16,986 transactions compared with the same period in 2017.

Inventory for condos was down 16.6 percent, with 3,767 in inventory compared to August 2017, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR). This past August had the lowest number of condos for sale during that month.

The median single-family sale price increased 5.8 percent to $402,000, up from $380,000 in August 2017. The median single-family sale price has been over $400,000 for the third month in a row. Single-family home sales also increased by 0.8 percent compared to last year, with 6,818 transactions.

Inventory of single-family homes was down 13 percent, with 14,597 in inventory compared to last August, according to MAR. This is also the lowest number of homes for sale in August.

“The median single-family sale price has increased on a year-over-year basis every month so far this year, which is a clear indicator that the shrinking inventory is continuing to push prices higher,” Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “The rise in the condo median price has outpaced the rate of increase in single-family homes this year due to newer, more expensive units being delivered to the market.”

