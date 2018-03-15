South End Brownstone Sold for $4.4M

A brownstone in Boston’s South End has sold for $4.375 million.

NAI Hunneman’s Carl Christie and Dan McGee represented the seller, 665 Mass Ave LLC, and procured the buyer, New Mass Ave LLC of Medford. The property at 665-667 Massachusetts Ave. contains five one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units.

The property was quickly placed under agreement because of the limited number of large brownstones available for sale in the city, Christie said in a statement.

Tags: brownstone, NAI Hunneman, South End