State Approves Expansion at Baystate Surgery Center

State officials signed off Wednesday on the addition of two ambulatory surgery operating rooms at the Baystate Orthopedic Surgery Center in Springfield.

The Public Health Council unanimously approved the determination of need application for Baystate Health at its meeting Wednesday morning in Boston.

The build-out, which would also include equipping seven pre- and post-operative care rooms, has a maximum capital expenditure of $3.8 million.

Hospital officials anticipate the satellite center expansion would support the addition of hip arthroscopy and other outpatient surgery options at a lower cost setting than at the hospital, according to the Department of Public Health staff report.

