Surplus Money Could Fund Disaster Relief, DeLeo Says

Last year’s state budget surplus could provide funding to help Merrimack Valley residents and businesses struggling to recover from an ongoing natural gas emergency, according to House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who said he’s confident that lawmakers would unite around an aid package, if necessary.

Before Columbia Gas announced a $10 million donation to the Greater Lawrence Relief Fund on Tuesday morning, DeLeo said lawmakers also stand ready to help “to bring back a normalization of life” in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence communities where overpressurized gas lines led to a series of fires and explosions last Thursday afternoon.

During an appearance on WBZ radio Monday night, DeLeo was asked if surplus funds could be steered to those affected by the gas emergency.

“I think that would be a discussion, sure,” DeLeo said. “I think that that’s a place where I think that we could be helpful, if it becomes necessary.”

DeLeo, who met with Gov. Charlie Baker Monday afternoon, said the governor had already had “fiscal discussions” with Columbia Gas “in terms of what he may expect of them to get the ball rolling so to speak to make these folks whole, and then we will go from there.”

CEO Steve Bryant said the immediate $10 million donation was “a step in the long process” of recovering from the gas explosions and fires. DeLeo expressed confidence that a relief appropriation could pass during informal sessions, when any lawmaker can block a bill or move to amend it.

Columbia Gas also announced Tuesday morning that it would open a second customer claims center Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the claims center at 1 Market St. in Lawrence, affected residents and business owners will be able to begin the claims process with Columbia Gas at the old town hall at 20 Main St. in Andover between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Verbal confirmation of loss, valid photo identification, proof of residency in affected area and an in-person meeting at the property claims center will establish an initial claim and a monetary advance payment toward loss to meet immediate needs for evacuation expenses, food spoilage, child care costs, etc.,” the utility said in its announcement. “Residents are reminded to keep track of receipts and expenses for reimbursement, as well as any claims for child care, lost wages and lost food.”

