Taunton Man Charged With Bank Robbery

A Taunton man was charged earlier this week in federal court in Boston with bank robbery.

Philip L. Campanirio, 52, was charged in an information with one count of bank robbery. Campanirio was arrested on Aug. 31 and has since been detained in federal custody.

While on supervised release for a previous bank robbery conviction, Campanirio allegedly robbed approximately $4,680 from a branch of the Citizens Bank in Allston on April 28.

Campanirio faces a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

