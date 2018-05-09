Tenant Fit-Out Team Named for PTC Headquarters

Needham-based tech company PTC has selected a team to oversee its tenant fit-out as it prepares to relocate to a new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District.

Cresa’s project management team will oversee PTC’s buildout and relocation to the new 250,000-square-foot offices at 121 Seaport in early 2019. Boston-based Margulies Perruzzi Architects will provide and architectural and design services, and Gilbane Building Co. will manage construction.

The MIT Center for Real Estate recommended workplace technology strategies. Other project team members include Bala Consulting Engineers, McNamara Salvia and CRJA-IBI Group.

PTC will occupy the top nine floors of the 17-story, 400,000-square-foot office tower with workspaces for 1,000 employees and customer experience center.

New Haven-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals will occupy the building’s remaining office space.

Tags: 121 Seaport, Cresa, PTC