Three Investment Properties Sold for $5.8M

Northeast Private Client Group has brokered the sale of three properties in East Boston, Shrewsbury and Southbridge for a combined $5.83 million.

Boston Development Group sold 415 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury to Newton-based Israel Real Estate Co. for $3.9 million, or $106.31 per square foot with a cap rate of 9.2 percent.

NOAH CDC purchased 112-114 St. Andrew Road in East Boston, a three-unit property, for $975,000 from a private party. The price works out to $320 per square foot with a 4.1 percent cap rate.

And in August, Southbridge Equities LLC acquired 338-340 Main St. in Southbridge from Capto Real Estate Investment Corp. for $975,000, or nearly $100 per square foot, with an 11.2 percent cap rate.

Northeast Private Client Group has offices in Newton, Shelton, Connecticut and White Plains, New York.

