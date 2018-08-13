Trampoline Park Operator Opens Fourth MA Location

Altitude Trampoline Park has opened its newest Massachusetts location at North Attleboro’s Christmas Tree Shops Plaza.

The 30,100-square-foot indoor entertainment facility at 1505 South Washington St. is equipped with trampolines, dodgeball courts, foam pits, trapeze courses, rock climbing walls and basketball dunking lanes. The company operates seven New England locations, including Massachusetts properties in Avon, Billerica and Marlborough.

NAI Hunneman’s Cathy Minnerly, Sean Hannigan and Glenne Bachman represented Altitude Trampoline Park. Angelo Pappas of Charter Realty & Development represented The Lightstone Group, the property owner.

NAI Hunneman and NAI Norwood previously represented Altitude Trampoline in leases in Concord, Merrimack and Pelham, New Hampshire.

Tags: Altitude Trampoline Park, NAI Hunneman, North Attleboro