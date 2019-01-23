Webster First CU Expands Services with Synergent

Worcester-based Webster First Federal Credit Union has signed a new deal with existing partner Synergent and now will use the provider for core processing.

The organization said yesterday that it has signed a new 10-year outsourcing agreement with Synergent to provide Symitar Episys core processing. Webster First already had partnered with Synergent for marketing and professional services and has been an in-house Symitar Episys core processing customer since 2008.

“We’ve been working with Synergent on smaller projects for a year and a half or so,” James Brevigleiri, chief information officer at Webster First, said in a statement. “This gave us a little insight into how much opportunity there was to better leverage our investment in Symitar’s Episys core processing system. When it came time to consider our delivery model options, we investigated several avenues. The executive committee concluded that outsourcing Episys with Synergent would best fit the needs of the CU.”

Webster First has over 73,000 members and holds more than $952 million in assets and branches in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk and Worcester counties.

“Synergent is delighted to help Webster First continue to carry out their vision with Episys,” Todd Mason, president and CEO of Synergent, said in a statement. “Already a loyal user of Episys, we look forward to helping them leverage the strength and scale of our hosted Episys platform and the Synergent experience.”

Tags: Core Processing, Symitar Episys, Webster First Credit Union