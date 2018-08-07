What’s to Become of the Old Boston Garden Scoreboard?

As the former Arsenal Mall in Watertown is partially demolished to make way for the mixed-use Arsenal Yards development, one question remains unresolved: what’s going to happen to the old Boston Garden scoreboard that used to hang above the mall’s food court?

Boston-based Boylston Properties said last week the massive mechanical device that tallied up Larry Bird buckets and Ray Bourque goals is now in the hands of National Development. Ted Tye, managing partner at the Newton-based firm, is a longtime Celtics fan and an owner of the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G League affiliate.

Tye confirmed last week that he has the scoreboard and declined to give details of future plans, but he’s soliciting ideas from the public. In a tweet today, Tye asked, “So if you happened to have come into possession of this great relic from the old Boston Garden, what would you do with it????” Tye solicited ideas at the hashtag #homeforthescoreboard.

Tye indicated that an announcement could be made as soon as September.

Tags: Boston Garden, Boston Garden Development Corp., National Development