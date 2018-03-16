Winchester Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud Scheme

A Winchester woman was sentenced for bank fraud after using forged checks and account numbers to steal nearly $1 million.

Sager Kopchak, also known as Sager Dallai, 34, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000. Kopchak was charged and agreed to plead guilty to four counts of bank fraud in September 2017.

Kopchak contacted an individual she knew and asked to stay with the individual for a few weeks while Kopchak received cancer treatment in late 2009. Kopchak stayed with the individual from late 2009 until the summer of 2010, and paid neither rent nor utilities. In reality, Kopchak did not have cancer and was not undergoing cancer treatment.

While staying with the individual, Kopchak stole a checkbook and, over the next eight years, stole nearly $1 million by forging checks and using the routing numbers from the stolen checks to make charges against the individual’s account. Kopchak used the stolen money to make high-end purchases such as a pair of 2.05 karat diamond earrings ($9,700), five fur coats (totaling $21,297), Chanel purses (totaling $9,649), a Cartier watch ($3,250) and a trip to the Bahamas ($11,166), among other things.

Tags: bank fraud, forged checks, routing numbers